Charlie and the Chocolate Factory set to open February 3

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The world-famous Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his mysterious factory…but only to a lucky few. Young Charlie Bucket and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the great glass elevator, all to be revealed by Wonka’s army of curious Oompa-Loompas.

To the delight of communities across the Basin, Midland Community Theatre is inviting people of all ages to be a part of the fun- tickets are on sale now for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The show is set to run from February 3 to March 4.

Non-member ticket prices:

Adult (16+) – $25 + fees

Youth (Under 16) – $15 + fees

Group pricing is also available, just contact the Box Office at (432) 570-4111 for rates.

Or grab your tickets online here.

Patrons are also invited to indulge in the true Golden Ticket Experience, in partnership with Susie’s South Forty Confections. At 11:00 a.m. on February 4 and February 18, a grab and go lunch will be provided along with a factory tour, treats, and photos with costumed cast members.

The cost for the experience is $50 per person and everyone attending must have a ticket. You’ll find tickets for the event here.