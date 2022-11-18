MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The American Legion Post 19 is inviting the community out for a night of fun, food, and music- all for a great cause. Proceeds from the event will help provide scholarships for local high school students.

The dinner and Dueling Pianos event starts at 6:00 p.m. on December 10. A ticket for the prime rib dinner costs $20 and general admission tickets, for the piano show, which starts at 7 with a performance by Rick Carr Band to follow from 10:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m., will also run $20.00. You can get your tickets for the event using the QR code found here, or by calling 432-236-2461.

Ahead of the dinner and musical evening, the American Legion is also teaming up with Toys for Tots to collect much needed gifts for children this holiday season.