WEST TEXAS (KMID/KPEJ)- Termite activity increases during the springtime and summer with the 2 main species in all of Texas being the Formosan Subterranean and the Southeastern Drywood termites.

While medically harmless to humans, termites are responsible for billions of dollars damage throughout the United States yearly. With subterranean termites being known to do the most damage throughout the US.

The Formosan Subterranean termites are the most common kind of termite in Texas, but also the most aggressive. They are known to destroy wood structures faster than any other subterranean species. With a nest that can contain millions, they are difficult to control without professional help.

While Formosan termites tunnel through the soil to get into a home, Southeastern Drywood termites set up nests directly outside dry wood materials inside walls, roofs, and foundations.

Drywood termites colonies usually contain a few thousand. They can also infest and consume healthy wood inside structures, rather than just rotting wood.

Here’s some tips on what to look for when locating a termite infestation:

Mud tubes in the foundation, where Formosan termites tunnel to reach food sources

Soft wood that sounds hollow when tapped

Small piles of droppings that resemble sawdust near a termite nest

Discarded wings near doors or windows, indicating areas where termites have entered the structure

Here are some options on how you might be able to get rid of termites:

Soil treatments: applications of liquid termiticides that create an invisible barrier to repel termites

Wood treatments: applications of liquid termiticides into affected woods, eliminating active colonies

Bait systems: installation of cellulose baits to attract the termites, giving them poison which they bring back to the rest of the colony. Permits tracking and treating of termites before they have a chance to enter the structure.

Fumigation: use of powerful gas to rid of active colonies inside structure. Often involves tenting and treating entire home. Most invasive and usually requires residents to leave the home for days at a time.

For more information, A-Z Animals’ page about Termites in Texas has some good information.

If you want to learn more about termites in general, Texas A&M has a field guide going more in depth about the science side of the insects.