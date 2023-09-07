ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On September 7th at about 2:51am, Odessa Fire Rescue and Odessa Police Department responded to the 6600 block of Faudree Road Thursday, referencing a major crash.

Further investigation revealed a White 20217 Cadilac was travelling northbound in the 6600 block of Faudree while a Gray 2015 Ford was heading southbound. The two vehicles hit head on and the drivers of both vehicles were pronounced deceased.

OPD says names are not being released pending next of kin notification.

This is an ongoing investigation.