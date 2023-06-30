ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three teens were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they were allegedly caught with a dangerous drug amid a traffic stop. Devon Dunn, 19, Yazzie Nguyen, 17, and Amaris Sanchez, 17, have been charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a second-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 10:30 p.m. on June 28, officers pulled Dunn over after seeing his Toyota Sequoia straddling the line between two lanes on West County Road. Dunn told officers that he was swerving to prevent his girlfriend, identified as Nguyen, from opening the car door.

Because an underage Dunn was holding a vape pen, officers had Dunn, Nguyen and a backseat passenger, identified as Sanchez to exit the vehicle. During a subsequent search, officers found multiple folded dollar bills with a white powdery substance inside the car along with 19 fentanyl-laced pills, multiple baggies used to package and sell narcotics, as well as a gun and $680 in cash. Additionally, officers said a plastic bag containing 11 fentanyl-laced pills fell out of Nguyen’s shorts.

All three teens were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained as of Friday afternoon- bond for Dunn has not yet been set, Nguyen’s bond has been set at a combined $74,000, and Sanchez is facing a $50,000 bond.

The arrests come just one day before the 1:11 Project released images of young Odessans who have lost their lives to the dangerous drug in recent years and two weeks after Governor Greg Abbott signed into law four bills aimed at combating fentanyl.

House Bill 6 creates a criminal offense of murder for supplying fentanyl that results in death, enhances the criminal penalty for the manufacturing or delivery of fentanyl, and requires deaths caused by fentanyl to be designated as fentanyl toxicity or fentanyl poisoning on a death certificate. Current law does not require such classification on a death certificate, with most fentanyl-related deaths currently classified as an overdose.

House Bill 3144 establishes October as Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month to help increase awareness of the dangers of fentanyl.

House Bill 3908, also known as Tucker’s Law, requires public schools each year to provide research-based instruction on fentanyl abuse prevention and drug poisoning awareness to students grades 6 through 12. The bill also requires the Governor to designate a Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Week.

Senate Bill 867 allows the distribution of opioid antagonists, including lifesaving NARCAN, to Texas colleges and universities to prevent opioid poisonings.