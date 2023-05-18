HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ)- On May 18th, at about 2:07am, Hobbs Police Department officers responded to Walmart, in reference to Jordan Ruiz suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to a release from the Hobbs Police Department, detectives were able to review surveillance footage of the area and obtain a license plate on the suspects’ vehicle, which was stolen out of Hobbs.

According to HPD, a “BOLO,” or “Be On the Look-Out,” was given to surrounding agencies for the vehicle. Deputies with the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the deputies, and a pursuit ensued.

Authorities were eventually able to stop the vehicle and all three suspects, one 18-year-old male and 2 juveniles, were arrested. According to HPD, there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

HPD will be holding a press conference with further information on Friday, May 19th, at 2pm (CDT).

This remains as an active investigation.

