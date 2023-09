ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on W. Hubnik Road on Friday.

All three RVs involved were destroyed and considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was called for assistance.

The City of Odessa reminds citizens to make sure smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working, as well as have an evacuation plan in place.