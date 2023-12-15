MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Reagan Curran of Greathouse Elementary, Laura Aguero of Ben Milam International Academy, and Halson McCalla of Young Women’s Leadership Academy, have all earned their National Board Certification, taking their professional skills to the next level, according to a release from Midland ISD.

“This was more difficult than getting my master’s degree, but what I’ve learned has already been invaluable,” said McCalla, who teaches algebra and geometry. “I’m so glad I did this.”

Obtaining National Board Certification challenges teachers to hone their practice, demonstrate their professional knowledge, and reinforce their dedication to their students and their career over a two-year process.

In total, four MISD teachers have earned this certification, with more than 20 currently in the process.

Teachers who receive this certification automatically qualify for the Teacher Incentive Allotment, which financially rewards highly effective teachers.

Become Board Certified is voluntary, though financial support is provided by the Permian Strategic Partnership as part of the organization’s larger mission to support education in the Permian Basin.

Anyone interested in learning more about the National Board Certification can contact the Executive Director of Talent Acquisition and Development, Jessie Garcia at jessie.garcia@midlandisd.net.