MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-month-old child, according to a release from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began around 7:45 p.m. on December 5 when deputies with MCSO were called to Midland Memorial Hospital in reference to an unresponsive child. By the time deputies arrived at MMH, they were told the child had died.

The investigation revealed that the child was in the custody of the biological father when the incident occurred. It was also found that the father had two more children in his custody. The investigation continued and the father and the other two children were located in Midland County.

The father, identified as Dylan McKay Oneal was arrested for Capital Murder of the child, who has not been identified by MCSO. In addition, two other men, identified as 55-year-old Paul Anthony Hernandez and 25-year-old Zachery Tyler Oneal, were also arrested for Hindering Apprehension.

Mug shots were not immediately available and the investigation is still ongoing.