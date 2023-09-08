ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beginning Monday, September 11th, there will be a three-lane closure for northbound traffic on Grandview Avenue.

According to a release from the City of Odessa, the lane closures will be between 42nd Street and Lyndale Drive and are expected to last two weeks.

Driver Pipeline, an Atmos Energy Contractor, will be working on a gas main line during this time. Lanes are expected to reopen on the afternoon of Friday, September 15th, but will be closed again on Monday, September 18th.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, expect delays, and find alternate routes if needed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Atmos Energy at 888-286-6700.