ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women and a juvenile were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they tried to steal merchandise from Walmart. Arelhi Paqueno, Sheyla Mendoza, and an unnamed juvenile have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, a state jail felony.

Arelhi Paqueno Sheyla Mendoza

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on October 27, officers were called to Walmart on NW Loop 338 after an employee called and said three women detained by asset protection were causing a disturbance. At the scene, officers said they watched video of all three women adding merchandise to their basket “knowing they were not in possession of enough money to purchase the merchandise”.

Investigators said the trio then used a self-checkout register to scan for some of their items, but allegedly failed to pay for $1.064.76 worth of goods.

Pequeno and Mendoza were arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they were later released on individual bonds of $3,500. The juvenile was arrested and taken to the Ector County Youth Center.