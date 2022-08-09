ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women and one teen were arrested last weekend after police said they stole baskets full of merchandise from an Odessa Walmart. Danna Murillo-Renteria, 39, Sharel Cobos-Murillo, 20, and an unnamed 15-year-old have been charged with Theft.

On August 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Walmart on JBS Parkway to investigate after the trio was caught stealing by employees. According to an affidavit, security video showed the group at a self-checkout where they reportedly scanned some items, while placing other items directly in bags.

They then placed the items they actually paid for on top of the stolen goods in an effort to hide more un-scanned and un-bagged items. While the women did pay for their food, they have been accused of stealing more than $700 worth of clothes, makeup, and household items.

All three were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center- each was later released on a $1,000 bond.