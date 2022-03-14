ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Three people are behind bars after deputies said they stole about $4,500 worth of property from an oilfield company. Sergio Gonzales, 29, Angel Provencio Jr., 35, and Lisa Collins, 42, have all been charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity. Gonzales has also been charged with Evading Arrest and Collins was also booked on two counts of credit card abuse from warrants out of Colorado.

According to an affidavit, the three were arrested on March 5 after deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office saw the group speeding near Wire Line Road. Deputies said the GMC Sierra, driven by Gonzales, was pulling a trailer carrying 30 long pipes used in the oil field related services. Deputies tried to pull the vehicle over because it was speeding on private property that is typically secured by a gate.

When deputies activated their lights, Gonzales refused to pull over and a pursuit continued for about two miles.

Later, deputies contacted a representative of an oilfield company, identified as Oxydental Petroleum, who said the trio did not have permission to take the pipe.

The three were arrested and all three are still in custody as of Monday afternoon, according to jail records. Gonzales is being held on two bonds totaling $30,000. Provencio Jr. is being held on a $15,000 bond, and Collins is being held on three bonds totaling $45,000.

In recent years, law enforcement agencies from around the Basin launched a special taskforce to deal with these oil related thefts. Investigators said they see an increase in this type of crime when the economy is down, and people look for ways to make some cash.