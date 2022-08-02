ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people were arrested late last week after a month-long narcotics investigation. Cielo Hernandez and Joshua Aguilera have been charged with Possession of Marijuana, Manufacturing and Delivering, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering a Child. Bryan Perez has been charged with Possession.

According to court records, in July, detectives with the Odessa Police Department received information that Aguilera was dealing drugs out of his home in the 6000 block of Sierra Avenue. Then, on July 29, investigators were conducting surveillance when they saw a white Nissan Versa depart from the home. The driver, identified as Aguilera, then ran a stop sign and detectives initiated a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, investigators stated they could smell marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle yielded a marijuana cigarette next to the passenger, identified as Perez, and 26.5 grams of liquid THC in three separate bags.

Shortly after that traffic stop, investigators saw Hernandez leave the home in a Cadillac SUV. She was also pulled over as investigators waited for a search warrant to be issued for the home.

During a search of the home, detectives found 34 pounds of marijuana, 26.9 grams of liquid THC, and .2 grams of cocaine all within reach of the Aguilera’s son. In an interview, Aguilera reportedly admitted to selling drugs out of the home for the last six years.

All three were taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they have since been released on bond. Perez was released on a $500 bond; Hernandez and Aguilera were both released on a combined $145,000 bond. Mug shots for the trio were not immediately available.