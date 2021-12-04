Thousands of Texans attend Andrews Christmas Parade in support of Mighty Mustang Band

ANDREWS,Texas (Nexstar) – More than 1,400 band members throughout West Texas came together today at the Andrews Annual Christmas Parade to show their support for the Mighty Mustang band after tragedy struck the city.

Thousands of Texans traveling from across the state spreading holiday cheer in the city of andrews. Many locals saying that tonight’s turnout was larger than they expected and that this is a bitter sweet moment.

Some people we spoke to say that they were shocked by the amount of support the City of Andrews has received over the last few weeks.

People who live in Andrews told us that the miles long parade is a representation of how this community is one big family and when tragedy hits they come together as one.