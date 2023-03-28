MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Thomas Brantley will be supervising pro shop operations, customer service, tournaments, and facility operations, as well as golf instruction and the development of golfer programs.

Brantley began his career at Hogan Park Golf Course 25 years ago. He has been the Assistant Golf Professional since October 2002. Thomas is replacing Greg Sikes, who retired on March 31, 2023, after working for more than 33 years at Hogan Park Golf Course.

Before working at Hogan Golf Course, Thomas graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1997, before continuing his education at Midland college. There, he played on the golf team from 1997 to 1998.

If interested in private lessons, please contact Hogan Park Golf Course at (432) 685-7360 for information.

The City of Midland is currently seeking applications to fill the Assistant Golf Professional position.