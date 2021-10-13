This Midland educator is certainly feeling the love

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Special Education teacher Blanca Garrido, and her family, were surprised with a brand-new heating and air-conditioning unit Thursday as part of The Bosworth Company’s “Feel the Love” install.

Each October, Lennox donates a free HVAC unit which The Bosworth Company installs free of charge for a local hero in need of a little help. This year, both companies specifically asked the community to nominate teaching heroes for all they have done for school children navigating through a pandemic.

Garrido was nominated by her friend Lauren Disney who said she can’t think of anyone more deserving.

“She’s so loving, so giving. She’s the type of person when people say that someone will give you the shirt off their back, she would give you the shirt off her back if you needed it. She gives so much to her classroom, to her kids, to her school, and to the community…she definitely deserved this honor,” Disney said.

Garrido said she was surprised to learn she and her family would be receiving the new unit, in fact, when she received the call, she thought it was a scam.

“I didn’t believe it. I thought he was joking. And then I started crying because it is something that we’ve been praying for because it’s very expensive. to get it for free as a recognition for your hard work is amazing,” Garrido said.







Garrido said she and her family have been using window units to get them through the summer months but were unable to cool their home as much as they’d like because the window units tend to drive up their electricity costs.

“Being without an AC unit in Texas is hard. We have window units, but it’s hard on your budget. So, this is a blessing,” she said.