ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has arrested a third suspect in connection with an armed robbery last month. Delonte Perdue, 19, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and Failure to Identify. He’s also facing an Aggravated Robbery Charge out of Tarrant County.

Investigators said Perdue and another suspect, identified as 19-year-old Elijah Jewel Conaway-Shorter were employed by Might Wash car wash on Kermit highway and conspired with Conaway-Shorter’s father, identified as 40-year-old Joel Shorter Jr., to rob the business on August 20. An Odessa Police Department report said two men dressed in all-black clothing stole about $951 from the owner of the car wash and left the scene on foot.

Security cameras showed the men wearing facemasks, and they were not identified by the video captured during the crime and the getaway. However, a further review of security video in the area reportedly captured the men approaching the business as well. In that video, Shorter was not wearing a mask and was later identified by other officers who’d had run-ins with him in the past.

Conaway-Shorter and his father have also been charged with Aggravated Robbery and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Perdue remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Monday afternoon on a combined $456,000 bond.