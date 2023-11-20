ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four locally owned stores with unique gifts for the entire family are ready to welcome holiday shoppers with some fantastic deals and steals.

Charles Marie’s For Grandmothers

Dubbed the “Grandmother Shop” by Odessans, this family-owned business has clothed generations of boys and girls from across the Basin. Located at 5721 Andrews Highway in Odessa, the store sells clothes for children, from preemie sizes up to size 8 in boys and pre-teen girls. They also sell custom hairbows, furniture, toys, and gifts.

“53 years in business,” said owner Ann Marie Headrick. “My grandmother started in 1970 and I grew up in this business.”

Headrick took over the business last year after her beloved grandmother passed away. She said she and her family have loved helping shoppers find the perfect gifts over the years.

Aside from the stylish clothing, shoppers will also find a rather extensive collection of dolls for sale, from Reborn and Adora Dolls to stuffed animals, Charles Marie’s is a one-stop shop for gifts that will delight any child.

“My grandmother grew up during the Depression and she didn’t have many dolls. She was obsessed with these dolls and that’s why we sell so many. There was even a time when she made her own dolls,” Headrick said.

This holiday season, beginning on Black Friday, Headrick and her daughter, Charity, said shoppers will find deals for as low as $5.00. These steals include items like jelly purses, shoes, pillow pets, as well as Mystery Door Busters. Magic Mixies will also be on sale for $15.00 and the store will offer 25% off all regular clothing and BOGO on all clothes that are already on sale.

Retro Hall

Located at 415 N Grant Avenue, inside the Copper Rose Building, Retro Hall Video Games and Collectibles opened earlier this year after owner Zachary Hall left the oilfield to pursue his dreams. It’s a store that will make older generations of video game players a little nostalgic and will excite a new generation of players as well.

“We have a little bit of everything. We want everybody to be able to come in here and be a kid again, that’s the whole beauty of this place,” Hall said.

The shop sells Funko Pop, action figures, games, retro consoles, comic books, and more. Hall and his team take old gaming consoles and games and refurbish them, with a guarantee that they will work, much to the delight of players who are longing for the early days of video game play. The store even has a Nintendo 64 DD, a system that was made more than 20 years ago and is still in pristine condition.

“There were only 15,000 of them made more than 20 years ago. They’re pretty hard to come by now,” Hall said.

Hall said if you are looking to buy, sell, or trade your retro video games or consoles, he wants you to stop on by. And if you don’t have anything to sell or trade and are looking to buy holiday gifts for your family, or even yourself, Retro Hall will be having a 10% off storewide sale after Thanksgiving, and maybe a few other sales that you don’t want to miss- you can keep an eye out for extra discounts and stay up-to-date with the latest merchandise Retro Hall has to offer here.

Kirby’s Kloset

If you are looking for unique stocking stuffers or holiday clothing for the women or children in your life, Kirby Scott, co-owner of Kirby’s Kloset, located as 3516 E University Boulevard, said she has everything you need.

“We’re a ladies and children’s boutique with apparel and accessories and gifts for you and your little ones,” Scott said.

This holiday season, Scott and her staff are offering stocking stuffers for as little as $5.00, as well as 30% off of clothing store-wide and up to 75% off of items that are already on sale.

“We have pretty cardigans and fun boots and just some really great styles to choose from,” she said.

If you miss the Black Friday or Small Business Saturday sale, Scott said the discounts will also be available online for Cyber Monday.

Here’s a look at some of the items you’ll find in the store:

Warp Zone Vintage Toys

Also located at 415 N Grant Street, inside the Copper Rose Building, sits newly opened Warp Zone Vintage Toys. If, several decades ago, you were a child, walking into Warp Zone might instantly transport you back in time to an old school toy store, as you come face to face with Castle Grayskull and a fleet of superheroes of days gone by. It’s a magical place for children and adults alike, filled with retro games and toys.

“We sell 70s, 80s, 90s pop culture, retro vintage toys,” said Cody Fisher, co-owner.

For Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Fisher said they are going to offer 10% off items priced $100 and below. Here are some of the unique gifts you’ll find inside the store:

You can also follow the store’s Facebook page for updates on available merchandise and holiday steals and deals.