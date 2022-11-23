(KMID/KPEJ)- With the holidays approaching, you can count on your furry friends hoping, even begging, for a snack from that Thanksgiving spread. But, before you give into that mooching pooch, be aware of the foods that can lead to illness or even death.

Turkey bones, skin and gravy

White meat turkey is fine to share with your four-legged friend, but bones can be a choking hazard and could injure their intestines.

Garlic, onions, scallions, chives

All of these are in the Allium family, causing toxic anemia in dogs and cats.

Grapes and raisins

Even a small serving of grapes can cause fatal kidney failure in dogs.

Chocolate and coffee

Just a small amount can cause vomiting or diarrhea for your dog, but larger amounts can be fatal.

Candied yams, mashed potatoes

While veggies like yams and potatoes aren’t bad for dogs, the added fat and sugar can make your dog ill.

Stuffing

Many of the seasonings that go into stuffing are harmful to dogs — not to mention the extra fats will upset your dog’s stomach.

Corn on the cob

The corn itself isn’t the problem — it’s the cob that can be a choking hazard.

Nutmeg

The popular pumpkin pie spice is toxic in large doses but could make your pet sick in smaller amounts.

Dairy products

Milk and other dairy products like butter and cheese can be hard on a pet’s digestive system because they don’t have adequate amounts of lactase, the enzyme that breaks down lactose in milk and can cause diarrhea if ingested.

Alcohol

Dogs can feel the effects of alcohol just like humans do, but our furry friends are much smaller than us so the risk for alcohol poisoning is greater.

Xylitol

This plant-derived sweetener is extremely toxic to pets and can mess with their blood sugar or cause seizures and liver failure. It’s found in many baked goods, so be sure to read your labels carefully if you aren’t making homemade.

If you believe your pet has eaten something it shouldn’t have, call your veterinarian or local veterinary emergency clinic immediately. You may also want to call the ASPCA Poison Control Hotline at 888-426-4435. Signs of pet distress include sudden changes in behavior, pain, vomiting, or diarrhea.

And if you are having a hard time resisting those pleading puppy dog eyes, these holiday foods ARE safe for both dogs and cats:

Pumpkin

Sweet potatoes (no added dairy)

Mashed potatoes (no added dairy)

Green beans

Peas

Corn (no cobs)

Salmon

Bananas

Apples (not the core or seeds)

A couple bites of turkey (no skin)

These foods should be served plain and not doctored up with a bunch of seasonings and butter.