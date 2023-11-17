ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Some of the littlest learners at Ector County ISD had some fun this week and all for a good cause.

Lamar Early Education Center did a Cereal Box Domino Challenge, much to the delight of all students; you’ll find a video of the fun up above. Students brought cereal boxed to school and then lined the hallways for the challenge.

ECISD said all 431 boxes collected will now be donated to the West Texas Food Bank to help feed those in need.

Lamar Early Education Center is a pre-kindergarten school that teaches three- and four-year-olds. ECISD said these pre-k schools are essential in helping young students get kindergarten ready. The district is hoping to soon expand the pre-school programs to help ensure that more Ector County children can have access to early education.