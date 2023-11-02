MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPE) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are investigating a theft that occurred early last month at Target.

According to a post by Midland Crime Stoppers, a male and female suspect entered the Target store, located at 4001 N. Midland Dr., placing multiple items inside the cart. Crime Stoppers says after their “shopping spree,” the female went outside to retrieve their White Nissan Murano, while the male suspect exited the business without paying for the items. The value of the items taken is approximately $500.

If you recognize these individuals, or have any information, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app, referencing case number 231009300. Tips made to Midland Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. No caller ID is used and tippers remain anonymous.