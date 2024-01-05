MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department and Midland Crime Stoppers are looking to identify an unknown female suspect involved in a theft from Dillard’s on Thursday.

According to a post by Crime Stoppers, at about 7:09pm on Thursday, January 9th, the female suspect entered the men’s Dillard’s and began specifically shopping around for Ralph Lauren items. She then ran out of the store with about $789 worth of merchandise to a vehicle waiting for her outside. There is currently no description of the vehicle available.

If you recognize this individual, or have any information regarding this case, please contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or through the P3 TIPS mobile app and reference case number 24001. The first tip made to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward. Caller ID is never used and tippers remain anonymous.