MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Senior Life is working to make sure homebound seniors are remembered throughout the holiday season.

Through December 1st, the Senior Life Midland office will be accepting donations of new socks, blankets, pajamas, slippers, gift cards, hygiene products, small space heaters, and Christmas warmth to be given to homebound seniors.

Donations are being collected at the Senior Life Midland Office, located at the F. Marie Hall Outpatient Center, or 4214 Andrews Highway, Suite 201. You can also call 432-689-6693.