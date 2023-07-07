MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Salvation Army will be distributing more than 250 new box fans to local Ector and Midland county residents Monday, giving relief from the heat to many in the area.

Westlake Hardware recently hosted their 2023 fan drive, benefitting The Salvation Army, with customers donating more than 250 new box fans to help citizens in need.

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the ongoing support of Westlake Ace Hardware and the generosity of our community during the 2023 Fan Drive,” said Captain Robert Coriston with The Salvation Army of Midland. “These fans are going to make a difference to those in our area struggling to stay cool in the intense summer heat.”

Fans will be available for pickup on Monday, July 10th from 9am to noon and 1pm to 4pm at The Salvation Army locations in Midland and Odessa, while supplies last. There will be a limit of one fan per family.

“Having only recently moved to the area as leaders of The Salvation Army in Odessa, my wife and I are thrilled to coordinate the fan distribution with The Salvation Army in Midland, and to provide this practical support to our new community,” said Captain Justin Vincent with The Salvation Army of Odessa. “We look forward to many more opportunities to work together as we continue to meet the needs of those we serve in the Permian Basin.”

Citizens should bring proof of residency in Midland or Ector County. For more information about eligibility in receiving a fan, please contact The Salvation Army in Midland at 469-658-223 or Odessa at 432-332-0738.

The Salvation Army in Midland is located at 600 E. Wall Street.

The Salvation Army in Odessa is located at 810 E. 11th Street.