LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Despite Texas Tech’s 7-57 loss against UT Austin’s Longhorns last weekend, the Red Raiders are still going bowling. But which bowl will the team play and who will the Red Raiders face this year? That’s still up in the air; however, there are three strong bowl game possibilities, according to many projections:
- Independence Bowl, Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana
- Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth at TCU
- First Responders Bowl, Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m. in Dallas at SMU
As for an opponent, no one outlet had the same opponent projected at last check. Here are the Red Raider bowl projections as of now:
- CBS: Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force
- 24/7: Independence Bowl vs Troy
- Heros Sports: First Responder’s Bowl vs UTSA
- Betting Pros: Armed Forces Bowl vs Liberty
- Saturday Blitz: Armed Forces Bowl vs SMU
- College Football Network: First Responders Bowl vs South Florida
- ESPN/Schlabach: Independence Bowl vs. Cal
- ESPN/Bonagura Camellia Bowl Dec 23 in Montgomery Alabama vs Georgia Southern
In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage. Texas Tech will learn next weekend where they will go and who they will play in their 41st bowl game.