LUBBOCK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Despite Texas Tech’s 7-57 loss against UT Austin’s Longhorns last weekend, the Red Raiders are still going bowling. But which bowl will the team play and who will the Red Raiders face this year? That’s still up in the air; however, there are three strong bowl game possibilities, according to many projections:

Independence Bowl, Dec. 16, 8:15 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana

Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 23, 2:30 p.m. in Fort Worth at TCU

First Responders Bowl, Dec. 26, 4:30 p.m. in Dallas at SMU

As for an opponent, no one outlet had the same opponent projected at last check. Here are the Red Raider bowl projections as of now:

CBS: Armed Forces Bowl vs Air Force

24/7: Independence Bowl vs Troy

Heros Sports: First Responder’s Bowl vs UTSA

Betting Pros: Armed Forces Bowl vs Liberty

Saturday Blitz: Armed Forces Bowl vs SMU

College Football Network: First Responders Bowl vs South Florida

ESPN/Schlabach: Independence Bowl vs. Cal

ESPN/Bonagura Camellia Bowl Dec 23 in Montgomery Alabama vs Georgia Southern

In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage. Texas Tech will learn next weekend where they will go and who they will play in their 41st bowl game.