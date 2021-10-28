The Permian Basin Great 25 honors local nurses

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Nurses have seen a lot this year, from working long hours to making sure that their patients are taken care of properly. The Permian Basin Great 25 organization honored 25 outstanding nurses for their commitment and hard work.

“The situations that they’ve seen over the last year it’s nice to come to an event where you can take a deep breath kind of relax and go we do some important work”, says Brandi McDonald, the Founder and Board President of The Permian Basin Great 25.

For more than a year healthcare workers have been at the frontline restoring the health of the community.

Nurses we spoke with say this has been an emotional year.

“They’re seeing deaths in patients that are younger than we’ve ever really dealt with in this severity before,” says Case Manager, Katie Roberson at Midland Memorial.

Nurse Practitioner, Albino Glera says that West Texas needs nurses more now than ever.

“Nurses right now play a very important role as far as taking care of the sick right now,” says Glera.