ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Created by Felice House and Dana Younger, “The Peacemakers” exhibit is composed of large-scale paintings and sculptures in the Phillips Goff Gallery at Odessa College.

The exhibit presents “The West” through a post-modern lens, challenging and honoring the most American of genres, according to a post by Odessa College. Through painting and sculpture, artists Felice House and Dana Younger are asking the audience to reevaluate the archetypes, mythology, and values of “The West” while reveling in its rich visual language.

The exhibit is on display through Saturday, December 9th, with the Gallery hours being 8am to 5pm Monday through Thursday, and 8am to 1pm on Friday.

You can learn more about the artists by attending the Artist Talk on Monday, October 30th at 4:30pm, in the Globe Theater.