MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Midland Animal Shelter has new hours of operation starting this month. According to the City of Midland, the animal shelter will now be closed to the public on Mondays.

Staff members will work from 8 am to 5 pm answering phone calls and responding to field requests. The new operating hours of the animal shelter are Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. and on Friday the shelter will be open from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm.

Right now, there are several pups and kittens up for adoption and the fee to take one of these furry four-legged friends home is $62. Your pet adoption fee includes a microchip, rabies, booster vaccination (parvo/ distemper for dogs and FVRCP for cats ), and the spay or neuter of the adopted animal.

For more information on the new operating hours of the shelter or if you’re looking to adopt, contact 432-685-7420.