MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The 2022 midterm election season kicks off today with the Texas primaries. A lot of major races to watch on election day, we spoke to an Odessa College professor to get an in-depth look into why the primary election is important.

Dr. Brian Dille at Odessa College shared with us how local races can impact the outcome of the primary election.

Dille says that many people who wait till the Presidential election to vote are missing their opportunity to see what voting locally could do for the outcome of large-scale elections.

“I think a lot of people assume that the party primary in the spring is not important that its the following election the general election in November that determines the winners and so they’ll vote in November but they won’t vote in the party primary,” says Dille

Historically, Texans have been known to have a low voter turnout in the primaries. Dille believes that many people don’t understand the importance of primaries which is why they don’t vote in them. There are a lot of factors that go into the outcome of a primary election.

“You have to win a majority of the party primary vote if none of the candidates have a majority then there’s a political party run off a couple of weeks later and the two top candidates then face each other in that runoff,” says Dille.

This year races like county commissioner, county judge, and state representative are ones to watch locally. Big races across the state of Texas that have many people interested are governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general.

Dille says that the outcome of the primaries is an indicator of who could be on the ballot in November, so he believes that it’s crucial for people to cast their votes in this primary election.

Polls will be open today from 7 am to 7 pm. For a polling location nearest you, click here.