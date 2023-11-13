MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – If you were looking for the right way to kick off fall, you don’t have to look much further than The Field’s Edge tiny homes.

Today, the organization that works to keep homeless people under a roof held its first annual Harvest Festival, an event aimed at bringing people together.

“It’s just an event that is meant to celebrate all that the community has done to build this tiny home village that’s meant to lift people up off of the streets and it’s just a celebration of what’s going on here out at the village,” said John Mark Echols, Founder of The Field’s Edge. “So we got a band, we got some food, we’ve got some things that our residents have made, and it’s just an opportunity for people to come out here and see what the lord has done at the Field’s Edge.”

Organizers say it’s not just a chance for people to check out the tiny homes, but also for them to know there is a resource available to those in need.

“It’s just important that our community knows we’re here, we have a significant homeless problem in our city and The Field’s Edge is here to offer people a permanent place to call home and we want our community to know about that,” Echols continued.

You can learn more about The Field’s Edge and their mission on their website.