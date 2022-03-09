ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The fentanyl crisis is on the agenda and up for discussion tomorrow as Governor Greg Abbot delivers remarks at the Heritage Foundation’s “The Fentanyl Crisis: The Mexico-Texas Connection.

The event will be livestreamed here.

CBP Officers battle the fentanyl smuggling epidemic

This comes on the heels of several reports received by KMID from Customs and Border Protection concerning “individuals attempting to smuggle fentanyl concealed internally on their bodies over the past two weeks.”

“It is tragic that people are willing to put themselves in these dangerous situations,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “This synthetic opioid is so powerful that if a package were to rupture inside the body, the consequences could be life threatening.” -Hector A. Mancha/CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations

Since Feb 24, CBP Officers working at border crossings along the El Paso/Texas border have reported that they intercepted at least five women, attempting to smuggle fentanyl across the border. The women were all U.S. citizens and were found to have up to .293 pounds of fentanyl in their bodies. The women ranged in age between 19 to 42 and the 19 year old reported that she was two months pregnant.







“Faced with significantly less traffic due to travel restrictions imposed for public health reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the drug and contraband threat remained the same and our frontline CBP officers rose to the challenge to meet that threat head on,” said Director, Field Operations Randy J. Howe, Laredo Field Office. “Our significant gains in fentanyl and cocaine seizures underscore the deadly nature of the contraband we encounter, the need to utilize Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect our officers and our continued resolve to carry out our vital border security mission.”

CBP employs special safety techniques to ensure the safety of it’s officers and the traveling public. The introduction of fentanyl led to the use of ventilated hoods and other specialized equipment to ensure against accidental exposures.

Some of this equipment also includes PPE equipment. Fortunately the majority of the seizures that they have encountered locally are fentanyl in a pill form rather than the more volatile loose powder, which becomes exceptionally dangerous if it becomes airborne.

According to the Heritage Foundation, between April 2020 and April 2021, a record-breaking 100,000 Americans overdosed and died from illegal drugs. Nearly two-thirds of those deaths have been linked to synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than the organically derived opiate morphine, and the fentanyl analogue carfentanil is 10,000 times as potent as morphine. A small number of grains—grains, not grams—of fentanyl can prove fatal. Smugglers working for the Mexican drug cartels ferry most of the fentanyl into America across our borders through Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.