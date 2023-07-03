Midlander Alyssa Adair recounts her traumatic accident that left her for dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midlander, Alyssa Adair was told she wouldn’t make it after a traumatic accident when she was just 10-years-old left her paralyzed. Now 20-years-later, she is a living miracle and growing stronger by the minute.

“On July 1st, 2003, I was at church camp, for the first time ever, and a tree branch fell and crushed my skull.”

Adair said, there was something off about that day from the very beginning.

“All of the sudden I had this strong feeling that today is my last day and I was like, ‘What? I’m ten-years-old. What are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘God, what’s that mean? I’m only ten-years-old that can’t be my last day.’ So I was like really confused and I felt weird, but I just continued on that morning and later that morning, we were doing bible lessons from the night before under some trees, a whole group of us, kids and leaders, and my counselor stood up and screamed and said, ‘Come! Run to me!'” she recounted. “So I got up to run but I was tripped and I scraped my shins really bad, but I knew I had to get up, so I got half way back up and everything turned pitch black and that’s when the tree branch fell and crushed my skull.”

She was immediately left paralyzed and told by doctors there was no chance at recovery, or that she possibly wouldn’t make it in the first place.

“I was airlifted to Lubbock Covenant Hospital, where the surgeon shaved my hair, cut me from ear to ear open to pick bone and tree branch, out of my brain and puzzle piece my skull back together. The surgeon told my parents, on day two, I was going to die. And when I got to day four, the surgeon was disgusted how God would allow a child to live in my condition, paralyzed forever.”

Now 20-years-later, she had miraculously overcome the impossible.

“It’s crazy, I mean, wow!” she said with a smile. “I really can’t believe it. I was ten-years-old and how far I’ve come is incredible. You know, the doctors told my parents, the estimate was I die, or be a vegetable, and God and I said no.”

She said it took a lot of courage and motivation to get where she is now.

“God and I had other plans. Since then, I have overcome the impossible, and relearned how to move every muscle in my body over again. From my eyes, my tongue, of course, my arms and legs, and I have been blessed to not, I have never given up, and I just focused on what I had an not what I lost, the entire time.”

And she couldn’t do it without the love and support from her loved ones.

“My family and my friends, have been incredible and encouraged me and have challenged me in every aspect.”

Especially her fiancé.

“He has been an amazing man, he has challenged me in every aspect as well. I have gotten stronger and better in ways I didn’t even know were possible, because he’s challenged me and he’s loved me through, you know, he loves me for me.”

She smiled and recalled the moment they met, “The first time he saw me, he said, ‘I loved you because of the way you walk.’ And I’m like, ‘What?! I walk weird.’ A little weird, like it’s not perfect but like, wow, God brought this incredible man in my life to love me for me.”

After her accident she decided to go into pageantry and show others she can do anything anyone else can because she has the confidence in herself.

“The top qualification was, you can’t be married or have kids, I was like, ‘Hot dang! I’ll be proud I’m single’,” she laughed. “I’ll do this pageant and share what God’s done in my life and inspire the world. I walk a little weird but at least I can walk, and so in the pageant you had to wear high heels, well I can’t wear high heels because of the balance and weak ankles. So, I wore my silver sparkly cowboy boots instead and I made all those beautiful girls who wear high heels and gorgeous dresses, wish they had on my boots.”

She went in with a good head on her shoulders, “I was just so proud of who I was and that I could walk. After that I continued doing pageants and it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life, Miss Texas U.S.A., I was like, ‘never again.’ but god opened more doors for more pageants and each pageant, I kept getting stronger and faster and I got to meet so many people and share my story so many times and inspire, so many lives. It’s such a blessing what God has done through these pageants.”

And even went as far to win big awards, “I actually won the entire pageant and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, all this time and all this hard work and God used my story to touch so many lives.'”

She said she wants to use her story to motivate others to be themselves and never give up.

“So, you just got to be proud of who you are, what you have, and don’t ever give up, no matter how hard or impossible the situation seems, god does the impossible.”

Now she wants to continue to get stronger while also helping others get stronger along the way.

“The affect my story has on them, what god has done and his faithfulness, is incredible. And I just love that God used it, I chose to use this horrible accident for his glory and not to give up.”

Alyssa is now an inspirational speaker and choose to not dwell on the accident but use it in positive settings.

