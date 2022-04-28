ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after investigators said she got drunk and set her own home on fire. Lizette Rivera, 41, has been charged with Public Intoxication and Arson.

Rivera was arrested on April 24 after neighbors called 911 to report a fire in the 3700 block of Bowie Avenue. A massive response from Odessa Fire Rescue kept the blaze contained to a single room, however, the home sustained smoke and heat damage throughout, according to an affidavit. Fire investigators said Rivera used butane to set the carpet on fire in a bedroom.

Witnesses said they saw Rivera leave her home with her cat shortly after the fire broke out. According to the affidavit, while firefighters battled to control the flames, police began searching for Rivera and found her sitting on the side of the road with her cat in 3800 block of N Jackson Avenue. One officer stated Rivera smelled strongly of alcohol and was having trouble speaking clearly. Rivera reportedly told police she set her house on fire because she was trying to kill a demon.

“The devil set it on fire,” Rivera told investigators.

Rivera was booked into the Ector County Detention Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $40, 312. Jail records revealed Rivera has been arrested multiple times since 1998 for crimes such as drunk driving, drug possession, evading arrest, and assault.