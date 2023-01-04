ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A local pizza shop is no more. The Depot Pizza and Deli in Odessa has closed its doors for good this week, after 40 years in business. And many said they’ll miss this place.

The owners Connie and Larry Johnson are very emotional about the closing, as they said it is a bittersweet moment.

“It’s been a long time, it’s hard to say goodbye,” said a choked up Connie.

The restaurant was bought back in 1981 but the decision for the Johnson’s to retire.

“Scared. Really scared,” said a worried but excited Connie, “We worked here before we married. Our children were raised in the store. I remember making my wedding flowers on the freezer top.”

Connie said after 40 years, they have really found the most loyal community that has helped them grow throughout the years, and it all started in-house, with them and their employees.

Long time employee, Lorie Gonzales said loyalty has been a key component to those 40 years.

She smiled, “Loyalty was really big for me, you know? I needed something, they were there. You know, they’ve always been there for me, no matter what.”

The Depot lovers don’t need to worry, a local family has bought The Depot’s recipes and don’t plan on changing a thing.

“So you can still get delicious depot food? Probably not with the love that I put in it, but,” laughed Connie. “I really think the Herrera family will do us justice and take care of our customers and expand.”

The Depot crew couldn’t leave without helping the community that has helped them all these years, so when it came to the food that would go to waste, they chose to donate all of it to the Basin Dream Center for Orphans in Midland, all thanks to their food distributor Randall Latt who connected them.

“As a small business, you heard Connie say, it’s difficult to run. I mean, this is their livelihood. So when we have an opportunity to help somebody else that has supported us, you know, it just makes sense,” emphasized Randall Latt with Performance Food Service.

And Connie and Larry just want to thank everyone that has come to see them during their 40 years in Odessa.

“It’s been a joy and it’s time to move forward,” said Connie.

With a smile and a wave, Larry said, “It’s been a good 40 years. We’ll be seeing you. We’ll be here for a while. Love you guys! Thank you!”