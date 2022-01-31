ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – After the death of Cheslie Kryst, many people in the basin has raised their voices on suicide prevention.

Former Miss Midland, Becca Lopez says Cheslie Kryst was her role model from personality to appearance. She says, “even now this moment is vulnerable to me because it always just has a smile on, and it’s tough because you are expected to be strong always.”

As she was part of the pageant world, just like Cheslie Kryst she knows what it is like to have the pressure on your shoulders. Lopez also stresses how she is an advocator for mental health through her campaign “Be Kind”.

There are more voices in the Permian Basin speaking up about suicide prevention. Amanda Provence is the face behind the annual walk “Out of the Darkness”, to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention. She says, “when someone in the spotlight ends their life.. it brings that talk to the surface.. it makes people more aware. knowing her death wont to be invane.. that this conversation is happening more and hopefully in her death we can save others.” After she lost her brother in 2011, she speaks out on how listening to your loved ones and not judging them can save their lives.

If you or anyone you know might need help, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. There is also the option to text 74-74 and get a specialist to the crisis you are going through or your loved one is going through. This service is available 24/7.

