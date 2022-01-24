ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – People in the Basin are concerned about there may be a rise in drinking and driving accidents. “Once you’re drinking you don’t realize you don’t need to drive that when it comes into play.. the sense of mortality comes in and you don’t worry as much and this is when these things happen,” Dusti Dunham said.

A fatal crash that took place on FM 3472 in Ector County involving drunk driving claimed the lives of two women. Enrique Enriquez was driving West on Farm to Market 3472 when he crossed the center into oncoming traffic and hit another car head-on.

His passenger, Jeannie Corralez was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver of the other vehicle, Mia Hermosillo died at the scene. DPS says Enriquez is being charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Uber, Lyft, and taxis are some rideshare businesses that you can use if you do plan on drinking.