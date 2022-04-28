ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many people who don’t have insurance have to pay a hefty fine for ambulance rides and even with insurance the bill for ambulance services can have a very high copay. For people living in Odessa, help is on the way. The City of Odessa’s Billing and Collection Department has decided to step in and help people in the community who have issues paying for ambulance services through the EMS Hardship Assistance Program.



According to a recent news release, the EMS Hardship Assistance Program went into effect on April 27th, 2022, and is for ​individuals in need of emergency care or transport by Odessa Fire Rescue, regardless of their ability to pay for the services.



The EMS Hardship Assistance Program will help people in the community without insurance pay for ambulance rides. Depending on qualifications the amount that patients receive off their bill could be anywhere from 25% or 50%. If you don’t qualify for the percentage off, the program will allow you to set up payment arrangements with a minimum of $25 a month.



There are 3 ways you can qualify for the EMS Hardship Assistance Program. One way to qualify for this program is to reside in 79761 or 79763 zip codes. You can also qualify for the program if you have a credit score below 550 or if your income falls into the Federal Poverty Guidelines.



The program has been offering assistance for services since October 1st, 2021. You can find more information about the program here, on the City of Odessa social media pages, and by calling the Billing & Collection EMS Billing Department at 432-335-3204 option 5 or 432-335-5797.