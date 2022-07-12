ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Triple-digit temperatures are back in the Basin and the City of Odessa has opened up a cooling center to ensure that the community has a place to beat the heat. Woodson Park Cooling Center will be open starting today from 12 pm to 8 pm.

People who need a place to cool down can do so at 1120 E. Murphy St. today until July 14th from 12 pm to 8 pm and the dates may be extended if the temperatures continue to rise and if it becomes an ongoing need.

If you have compromised immunity, or live with someone who does, the city encourages you to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Security, water, and access to restrooms will be available to people living in the area during this extreme weather.