ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa is offering the community a place to stay cool. Originally, Woodson Park was being used as a cooling center earlier this week but has since moved to the Salvation Army located on 810 E. 11th Street.

According to a recent news release, the cooling center is open to anyone who needs a place to beat the heat wave that many Texans are experiencing.

For people who have COVID concerns or compromised immunity and live with someone who does, the city encourages others to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

To receive more information, reach out to the Salvation Army at 432-332-0738