ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This morning many people living in Odessa may have water flowing in their homes but some parts of the city are still without. According to the City of Odessa, the water plant is back on and pressurizing.

In a recent news release, the city says that people who live in the lower elevations of the city are seeing water but it’s taking longer than expected for people living in higher elevations to see any differences at all.

Sometime this morning the city says that areas without water will be restored. Once the entire city is restored with water, the city will begin the 24-hour boil water notice to make sure that there is no bacteria present in the water.

More information on when it’s safe to begin using the water as normal will be released as it becomes available.