ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Odessa is making a lot of repairs to the area. One major project that the city is working on is repairing the Rainbow Water Tower. The work being done could affect the water pressure of those living in the surrounding areas.

In a recent press release, city officials say that the water tower is off-line while repairs are underway. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, May 6th. While the water tower is being repaired, the Yukon pump station will provide the pressure of the system, and customers in the area may experience water pressure lower than normal.

By May 9th, we’re told that the system should be back to normal operations.