MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s time to step up to bat! The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division is inviting area youth to compete in its Major League Baseball‘s Pitch, Hit, and Run skills competition, 6 pm to 8 pm on July 14th at Momentum Bank Ball Park.

In a recent news release, the free event is known as the Official Youth Skills Competition of Major League Baseball. The Pitch, Hit and Run skills competition allows baseball and softball participants the opportunity to advance through 3 levels of competition leading up to the MLB World Series.

According to the news release, boys and girls 7-14 years old can participate in the competition which consists of a series of movements that are important in baseball and softball.

Athletes will be tested, and their measurements will be recorded. Based on their scores in the pitch, hit, and run categories, they will be able to advance from the local event to a Team Championship held in an MLB stadium.

From the team championship, they will be able to qualify and attend the National Finals. The National Finals will be held at the MLB World Series.

To learn more information and register for the event, click here.