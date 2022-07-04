MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s the 4th of July and the City of Midland is reminding the public of ways to help your furry friend feel safe and less frightened from some of the activities taking place today.

Fireworks are a major part of Independence Day celebrations, but the ASPCA says that loud noises from the light show in the sky can cause pets to feel frightened and run from familiar environments as well as away from their owners.

If your pet becomes lost, the City of Midland recommends that you reach out to the closest shelter to locate your four-legged friend.

The City of Midland also has a few tips to share to ensure that your pet remains safe and less frightened during the 4th of July celebrations.