MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland offices will be closed this upcoming Monday, June 20th, to observe Juneteenth. The city has issued a schedule for Solid Waste Collection for the remainder of the week reflecting the observance of the federal holiday.

Solid Waste Collection

​Monday, June 20th – Closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday

Tuesday, June 21st – Monday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Wednesday, June 22nd – Tuesday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Thursday, June 23rd – Thursday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Friday, June 24th – Friday Regular Trash Pickup (Cart areas included)

Citizens Collection Station (Recycle)

Monday, June 20th – Closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday

Tuesday, June 21st – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Wednesday, June 22nd – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Thursday, June 23rd – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Friday, June 24th – 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, June 25th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

Landfill

Monday, June 20th – Closed in observance of the Juneteenth holiday

Tuesday, June 21st – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday, June 22nd – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Thursday, June 23rd – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Friday, June 24th – 7:30 am – 4:00 pm

Saturday, June 25th – 9:00 am – 2:00 pm