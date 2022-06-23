HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Hobbs is asking the public to be aware of a phone call scam happening in the area. In a recent news release, impersonators acting as the City of Hobbs office are requesting payment of charges over the phone.

The impersonators are calling people in the community stating that they owe more than $3,000 in charges from Amazon and are trying to collect payment. In the news release, the caller ID appears on the phone as City of Hobbs with the office line (575) 397-9226.

The City of Hobbs warns the public that its office would not request money or past due charges over the phone. If you receive such a phone call, hang up without stating any of your personal information and immediately report it to the Hobbs Police Department at (575)397-9265.