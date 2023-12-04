PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- We’ve all heard it, the grumbling every time a new chicken restaurant or coffee shop lays claims to real-estate in Midland and Odessa. New business announcements involving these establishments are often met with comments like this:

“Oh, ANOTHER chicken place.”

“Do we really need another chicken place?”

“No more chicken or coffee, please.”

“We don’t need another coffee shop.”

The complaints are valid, given the recent boom in development which brought multiple chicken restaurants and coffee shops to both Midland and Odessa, and we wanted to know why these restaurants keep coming. The answer is simple- money.

“Chicken and coffee is the easiest investment in the restaurant, retail space,” said Kevin Dawson.

Dawson runs the Maybe in Midland-Odessa Facebook page, which highlights new businesses coming to the Basin, and helps guide anyone looking to invest in development in the area. In recent weeks, the page profiled these businesses, which will soon open doors in both the Tall City and in Odessa:

Dutch Bros Coffee: Coming to both cities with the Odessa location, 4080 Faudree Road, set to open in early December.

Scooter’s Coffee: To be built on the corner of 8 th Street and Grant Avenue, in Odessa.

Street and Grant Avenue, in Odessa. Chicken Salad Chick: Expected to open in Midland in fall of 2024, with an expansion into Odessa in 2025.

Dave’s Hot Chicken: Plans for the Lubbock franchise to expand into the Midland/Odessa area are in the early stages, but locations are expected to open in both cities in the near future.

Photo Courtesy: Maybe in Midland-Odessa

This comes after the successful launch of other chicken restaurants and coffee shops in the area, including Raising Cane’s and 7 Brew Coffee, each with multiple locations throughout the Basin. For investors- these businesses offer a big return.

“When you think about a five-dollar cup of coffee- the bag of beans that they’re buying, usually, they make that up within one cup of coffee being sold. So, you usually can get in with low investment and high return,” Dawson said. “Chicken is the cheaper protein…it’s also perceived as the healthier protein…so when people ask, why do they keep coming- that’s why.”

However, it’s not all about the affordability of the investment, or the return for business owners, it’s also about consumer demand.

“Market data shows that you’re spending your money- significant amounts- at chicken and coffee chains,” Dawson said. “And there are more (of these restaurants) coming, because when you leave Midland Odessa, you’re still spending your money at chicken and coffee places in other cities and they’re bringing that data back, saying this is a market for it. Investors who are looking for people who want to franchise, they’re saying, ‘Look, this is a viable market. It’s a growing market’.”

Dawson said there are plenty of opportunities here to invest in something other than chicken restaurants and coffee shops, but some people just don’t know how to get started.

“If you want to bring something different, you have the opportunity, so go do it,” Dawson said.

You can even reach out to Dawson, through his Facebook page, for help in getting started.

“People tell me, they would love to (bring something different to the table), but they can’t afford it. And I can consult with them and show them the opportunities that are there.”

Considering that Midland, by and large, has a great number of new restaurants inspired by dishes all over the world, Odessa might just be the place to invest in something new- that is if you’re wanting to entice Midlanders to make the drive over, because data shows that Odessans are absolutely willing to travel for food, but Midlanders won’t necessarily make that drive, unless there is something truly unique or delicious on the menu.

“What’s interesting from a developer standpoint is, on a weekend night, 15% of the people sitting in the restaurant in Midland are from Odessa. The opposite of that is three percent. So, Odessa has reasons to drive to Midland, but Midland doesn’t have as many reasons to come to Odessa. But when you have really great programming and leaders with vision…it’s why I come to Odessa for First Friday (in downtown) and why I visit the Marriott and sit in the White Buffalo, who has the best bourbon bar in West Texas, so there are reasons to come to Odessa, but the optics are there’s one city whose leaders have vision to keep moving forward and the other city lacks leaders with vision,” Dawson said.

For Dawson, the solution is simple- Odessa leaders need to do their part to attract developers and investors, and if they do, Odessa too, can move beyond chicken restaurants and coffee shops to more unique, and delicious offerings.