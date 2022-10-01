ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The pumpkin patch at The Bridge is set to open Sunday after church and volunteers from the community were out Saturday morning to help unload thousands of pumpkins in preparation.

All proceeds from the church’s pumpkin patch are poured right back in the community to help support the West Texas Food Bank and Bridge Kids Ministries. Pumpkins of all shapes and sizes start at one dollar and up, depending on size.

You’ll find the patch, along with exciting fall family events, all month long at 3901 E Yukon Road.

Patch hours: