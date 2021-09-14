‘The bones are good’: Homeowners use decorations to attract buyers

MIDLAND, Texas- Victoria and Leroy Moreno grew up in Midland and have raised their two kids at 1608 N C Street.

Now, in search of more space, the family decided to put its house up for sale in early August. After seeing the home stay on the market for a month, Victoria used her love for Halloween to give her a unique idea to attract attention.

“I felt like we just couldn’t put out all the Halloween decorations while trying to still sell the house. People might think we’re a little crazy,” said Victoria.

“I definitely wanted to put them out and then I just got the idea to put a silly saying for the house while he was holding it.”

The skeletons have worked.

The decorations have attracted attention on social media. Since then, people are coming to the house to see them up close.

“Everybody’s stopping, taking pictures and we haven’t actually had anybody come out with the skeletons and take a picture which I’m waiting for,” said Victoria.

“I love seeing people get excited because we’re excited. I love that.”

The Morenos say putting out the massive skeletons to try and sell their house isn’t ideal. But to them, this idea wasn’t too far-fetched.

“It was like a no brainer to put something out there just because that’s kind of what we do,” said Victoria.

“I mean if you would’ve said that I wouldn’t have said you’re crazy,” said Leroy.

“It would’ve been like, ‘yeah, you’re probably right it’s coming.'”

While they’re leaving this house, the Morenos plan to stay in Midland.

If you’re interested in buying the house you can find more information here.