MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Historical Commission, the Friends of the THC and Bush Family Home Foundation will be welcoming the former home of two presidents, a Florida governor, and one of the nation’s most beloved First Ladies.

Built in 1940, the Bush Family Home is listed in the National Register of Historic Places as the residence of an exceptional political family who shaped state and national politics in the late 20th and early 21st centuries – President George Bush; First Lady Barbara Bush; his sons, Texas governor and U.S President George W. Bush, as well as Jeb Bush, Florida governor.

A welcome ceremony and ribbon cutting will be held at the home on Tuesday, May 23rd at 11:30am. The THC, Friends of the THC, Bush Family Home Foundation, and THC Chairman John L Nau, III will be there.

The program will include:

Troy Gray – Bush Family Home State Historic Site Manager, MC

Lori Blong – Mayor of Midland

Chairman John L. Nau III – Chairman of the THC

Jaclyn Woolf – Executive Director, Friends of Bush Home

Joe O’Neill – Best friend of George Bush

Conclusion – Guests can tour the house, enjoy drinks/snacks

The Bush Family Home was accepted as a Texas State Historic Site in 2022, joining the agency’s portfolio of key Texas historic sites, including the San Jacinto Battleground and Monument (La Porte), the National Museum of the Pacific War (Fredericksburg) and the Port Isabel Lighthouse (Port Isabel).

The THC family of sites includes several related to prominent Texas political leaders – the Eisenhower Birthplace (Denison), the Sam Rayburn House (Bonham), Barrington (Washington-on-the-Brazos) and Casa Navarro (San Antonio).

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, check visitbushfamilyhome.com or email bushfamilyhome@thc.texas.gov.